Ram Ratna Wires soars on bonus issue proposal

Ram Ratna Wires jumped 10.62% to Rs 297.40 after the company said that its board will meet on Wednesday, 10 August 2022, to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares.
On the same day, the board will also consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30 June 2022.
The board will also consider and approve the increase the authorized share capital of the company and consequent alteration of Clause-V of the memorandum of association of the company, subject to the approval by the members.
Ram Ratna Wires manufactures enameled copper winding wires under the RR Shramik brand.
The company reported 68.61% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.49 crore on a 16.11% increase in sales to Rs 637.19 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
