Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd up for third straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 17.3, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.4% in last one year as compared to a 6.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.1% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17.3, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17254.95. The Sensex is at 57869.1, down 0.42%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has risen around 4.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2126.9, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 63.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

