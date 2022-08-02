Abbott India Ltd soars 1.01%, rises for third straight session

-
ALSO READ
Abbott India Ltd drops for fifth straight session
Abbott India standalone net profit rises 12.45% in the December 2021 quarter
Abbott India standalone net profit rises 38.66% in the March 2022 quarter
Abbott India spurts after Q4 PAT surges 39% YoY to Rs 211 cr
Granules India Ltd soars 0.29%, rises for fifth straight session
-
Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 20750.1, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.7% in last one year as compared to a 6.97% gain in NIFTY and a 13.06% gain in the Nifty Metal index.
Abbott India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 20750.1, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17254.95. The Sensex is at 57869.1, down 0.42%. Abbott India Ltd has added around 9.53% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12766.85, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12334 shares today, compared to the daily average of 12496 shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 20837.75, up 2.18% on the day. Abbott India Ltd is up 7.7% in last one year as compared to a 6.97% gain in NIFTY and a 13.06% gain in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 54.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU