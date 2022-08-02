Bank of Maharashtra spurts 2.62%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 17.6, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.33% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% jump in NIFTY and a 16.44% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17.6, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 17240.85. The Sensex is at 57849.48, down 0.46%. Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 11.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has gained around 16.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2831.2, up 2.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

