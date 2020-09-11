JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HAL Q1 PAT falls 74% to Rs 149 cr
Business Standard

Rama Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.59% to Rs 27.57 crore

Net profit of Rama Paper Mills reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.59% to Rs 27.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 91.90% to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.57% to Rs 122.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 163.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.5735.16 -22 122.96163.02 -25 OPM %8.92-5.18 -5.076.59 - PBDT1.32-3.31 LP 5.3228.06 -81 PBT0.45-4.16 LP 2.0124.80 -92 NP0.45-4.16 LP 2.0124.80 -92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 09:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU