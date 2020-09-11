Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 68.23% to Rs 5.91 croreNet Loss of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.23% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.9118.60 -68 OPM %-27.24-14.14 -PBDT-1.37-2.88 52 PBT-2.42-4.41 45 NP-2.42-4.41 45
