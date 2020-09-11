JUST IN
Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.47 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.51% to Rs 29.94 crore

Net loss of Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.51% to Rs 29.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29.9441.30 -28 OPM %4.186.51 -PBDT-0.331.31 PL PBT-2.47-0.82 -201 NP-2.475.73 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
