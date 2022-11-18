Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 424.68 points or 1.04% at 40477.25 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 2.56%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 2.13%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.58%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.5%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Havells India Ltd (down 0.96%), Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.85%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.8%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.66%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.5%).

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 350.09 or 0.57% at 61400.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 117.95 points or 0.64% at 18225.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 168.93 points or 0.58% at 28711.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 63.36 points or 0.71% at 8854.46.

On BSE,1336 shares were trading in green, 2070 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)