Ramco Systems bags order from global technology company

Ramco Systems has secured an order from a leading global technology company to unify and transform its payroll operations across Japan, China, Philippines and Malaysia.The technology major will leverage Ramco's managed payroll services including last mile services on public cloud to streamline and digitally transform its payroll operations across four countries in phase 1, the company said in a statement.
Shares of Ramco Systems fell 1.94% to Rs 558 on BSE. Ramco Systems is an enterprise software, offering cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 205% jump in net profit to Rs 18.13 crore on a 16.5% rise in net sales to Rs 171.38 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
