IndusInd Bank gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

IndusInd Bank has received revision in credit ratings from CRISIL as under -

Rs 1500 crore Infrastructure Bond Issue - CRISIL AA+/ Stable (Reaffirmed) Rs 1000 crore Tier I Bonds - CRISIL AA/ Stable (Reaffirmed) Rs 1000 crore Tier I Bonds - CRISIL AA/ Stable (Reaffirmed) Rs 40000 crore Certificate of Deposits - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed) Short term fixed deposit programme - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)

