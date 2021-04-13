Ramco Systems partners EXSYN Aviation Solutions

The global aviation software provider has partnered with EXSYN in the critical area of aircraft data migration, offering joint implementation services of Ramco Aviation M&E MRO Suite.

With extensive footprints in the aviation industry, this partnership between both the companies will enable new clients onboarding Ramco Aviation Suite to trust and rely on the expertise and bespoke technology of EXSYN in order to smoothly migrate their data from existing systems into Ramco application.

Sam Jacob, SVP & Head of Ramco Aviation, Aerospace and Defense, Ramco Systems, says, "With EXSYN's global expertise on migration of aircraft data through their tested process and tools, we believe that our partnership will enable our customers to manage the complex data migration process efficiently. By addressing this critical element, our customers will be able to reduce the time to implement and reap the benefits of Ramco Aviation Suite faster."

The data migration for Iberia Maintenance & Engineering across 15 plus different legacy applications to Ramco Aviation Suite marks the first project of this partnership, put to action.

Ramco Systems is an enterprise software, offering cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 205% jump in net profit to Rs 18.13 crore on a 16.5% rise in net sales to Rs 171.38 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The Ramco Systems scrip rose 0.22% to Rs 546.80 on the BSE.

