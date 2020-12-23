Ramco Systems spurts on winning contract

Ramco Systems rallied 8.04% to Rs 609.50 after the company signed a multi-million-dollar agreement with a Global Fortune 500 major to unify and transform its payroll for 18 countries in Asia Pacific region on its managed payroll services.

With this order win, the company has added three Fortune 500 brands as its clients for Ramco Global Payroll in Q3 2020.

"Complete with chatbots, voice, and AI/ML, Ramco HR and Global Payroll addresses operational HR modules including Core HR, Time & Attendance & Global Payroll with statutory compliance across 50+ countries," the company said in a statement during market hours today, 23 December 2020.

Ramco Systems' consolidated net profit surged 19.39% to Rs 16.93 crore on 10.03% increase in net sales to Rs 159.82 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.

Ramco Systems is an enterprise software, offering cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.

