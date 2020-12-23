Umiya Tubes Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Karnavati Finance Ltd, Mukand Engineers Ltd, Energy Development Company Ltd and Arihant Superstructures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 December 2020.

Umiya Tubes Ltd crashed 7.28% to Rs 7.51 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3031 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6352 shares in the past one month.

Karnavati Finance Ltd lost 6.50% to Rs 15.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1504 shares in the past one month.

Mukand Engineers Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 12.17. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2145 shares in the past one month.

Energy Development Company Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 8.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32374 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34463 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Superstructures Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 32.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6796 shares in the past one month.

