Volumes jump at WABCO India Ltd counter

Wipro Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, Mphasis Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 December 2020.

WABCO India Ltd saw volume of 11447 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1619 shares. The stock increased 4.42% to Rs.5,758.75. Volumes stood at 1519 shares in the last session.

Wipro Ltd recorded volume of 337.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86.19 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.20% to Rs.383.15. Volumes stood at 81.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd saw volume of 12.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.17% to Rs.1,736.70. Volumes stood at 7.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd witnessed volume of 35.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.76% to Rs.88.10. Volumes stood at 6.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd notched up volume of 13.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.45% to Rs.1,542.60. Volumes stood at 5.59 lakh shares in the last session.

