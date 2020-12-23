L&T's water treatment biz bags 'large' orders

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that its water & effluent treatment business has secured multiple EPC orders for the execution of rural piped water supply schemes in various districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The projects are part of Jal Jeevan Mission and cover the districts of Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Agar Malwa & Singrauli.

The scope includes design a construction of intake structures, water treatment plants, transmission & distribution pipelines, master balancing reservoirs, overhead service reservoirs, sump & pumphouse, house service connections and associated electromechanical & instrumentation works including 10 years of operation & maintenance. The project also involves automation and measurement of water quantity & quality through SCADA system.

The schemes will cater to the drinking water requirement of 3,103 villages covering a population of 48 lakhs. The projects are part of the government's ambitious plan to provide piped water supply to every rural household by 2024.

The business has also secured an order to execute integrated infrastructure development works at Gwalior.

The project envisages for the development of 800 acres of Maharajbada region in Gwalior with 16 kms of smart roads, 5 acres of urban parks, 31 kms of storm water drains, multilevel underground car parking & underground power distribution system.

As per L&T's classification, the valuation of the 'large' contract lies between Rs 2,500 to 5,000 crore.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over $21 billion in revenue.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 118.43% to Rs 5,520.27 crore on 12.15% decline in net sales to Rs 31,034.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

