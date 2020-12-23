Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 47.88 points or 0.17% at 28838.48 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 1.45%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 0.83%), and Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.57%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (up 4.95%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.98%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.57%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 334.75 or 0.73% at 46341.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.7 points or 0.66% at 13555.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 391.8 points or 2.29% at 17509.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 104.16 points or 1.82% at 5815.13.

On BSE,2128 shares were trading in green, 685 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)