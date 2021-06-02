Ramco Systems to deploy its aviation software for Bristow Group

Ramco Systems announced it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Software V5.8 to digitally transform the maintenance and engineering operations of Bristow Group Inc., one of the world's largest helicopter operators providing offshore transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide.

Ramco shares a decade-long relationship with Era Group (Era). Bristow's merger with Era makes them the largest civilian offshore, SAR solution provider and the largest operator of helicopter models S92, AW189, and AW139.

Ramco will deploy its aviation software to track inventory and manage maintenance, engineering and operations on a single integrated platform.

The implementation of Ramco Aviation Software will enable Bristow to achieve smart inventory, maintenance management and streamline organization-wide warranty tracking processes. The seamless integration of the solution with Bristow's financial application will help the company achieve on-time billing and financial closure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)