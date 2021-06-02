Route Mobile to develop global A2P messaging platform for EITC-du

Route Mobile announced an agreement with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) - du, UAE's second Integrated Telecom Service Provider, by offering a turnkey solution using Route Mobile's Smart Messaging Hub which enables du to launch a highly scalable revenue-generating messaging platform to enable A2P wholesale transit business. Route Hub is a carrier-grade in-house developed and fully scalable SMS Hubbing Platform offering managed services to mobile operators globally.

Route Mobile's CPaaS-enabled Hubbing Solution, with its AI capabilities, offers intelligent routing, great analytics, plug-n-play APIs, improved delivery rates and better latency.

Route Mobile will additionally oversee the infrastructure, technology, gateway connectivity, and day-to-day operations of the platform for du as a managed service. du will also be able to leverage Route Mobile's on-ground support services with over 17 years of core expertise in the GCC region.

With Route Hub, du can now handle an increased capacity of SMS terminations making it a scalable solution. This association with Route Mobile will also enable du to leverage Route Mobile's Firewall Solutions and position them with other operators to plug revenue leakages.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)