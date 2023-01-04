TCS to deploy TCS BaNCS for CTBC Bank, Taiwan

Tata Consultancy Services announced that CTBC Bank, Taiwan, has selected TCS BaNCS for Banking and Wealth Management to digitally transform its business and drive its future growth.

CTBC Bank is one of the pioneering banks in Taiwan and a strong force in the region with an extensive international presence. It selected TCS BaNCS to simplify its IT landscape and create new and engaging digital experiences for its customers.

TCS BaNCS' next-generation digital core will enable the bank to provide specialized financial services across retail, wealth and corporate banking, including money trusts, as well as trade finance and international remittance. The new core banking system will offer solutions for loans, deposits, international and domestic remittances, payments/collection, facility limits and collaterals across both consumer and corporate banking business, while supporting customer services 24x7. It will enhance the banking experience for all customers and support the bank's growth aspirations over the next decade.

TCS BaNCS' depth and breadth of functionality and microservices-based, cloud native architecture will help CTBC innovate and drive its digital strategy, identify new business opportunities, and grow its footprint across the region

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)