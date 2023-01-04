Gland Pharma's Dundigal facility receives EIR report from USFDA

-
Gland Pharma announced that following the Pre-Market Inspection covering US FDA's Quality System/Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations for Medical Devices (21 CFR Part 820) at the Company's Dundigal Facility at Hyderabad from 22 August 2022 to 25 August 2022; the Company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the Office of Product Evaluation and Quality Center for Devices and Radiological Health, US FDA indicating closure of the inspection.
