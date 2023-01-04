JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Reliance Retail arm to acquire 50% stake in Gujarat-based Sosyo Hajoori Beverages
Business Standard

Gland Pharma's Dundigal facility receives EIR report from USFDA

Capital Market 

Gland Pharma announced that following the Pre-Market Inspection covering US FDA's Quality System/Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations for Medical Devices (21 CFR Part 820) at the Company's Dundigal Facility at Hyderabad from 22 August 2022 to 25 August 2022; the Company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the Office of Product Evaluation and Quality Center for Devices and Radiological Health, US FDA indicating closure of the inspection.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 12:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU