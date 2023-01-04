Infosys Compaz collaborates with Singapore-based StarHub

Infosys Compaz, a joint venture between Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Temasek, today announced a collaboration with Singapore-based communications, entertainment and digital services provider StarHub, to enable their IT transformation, while strengthening their technology operations, service management and cybersecurity. Through this engagement, Infosys Compaz will boost the quality, performance, availability, responsiveness, and cost efficiency of StarHub's foundational technology platform, while improving customer satisfaction and minimizing cyber risks.

Infosys Compaz will work with StarHub to execute large-scale IT operations management projects, while bringing strong digital capabilities, depth of solutions, robust cybersecurity, and the ability to drive business innovation powered by Infosys Cobalt.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys Compaz will help StarHub enhance their sourcing strategy for IT services, to support their changing business needs while establishing a variable cost structure. Additionally, Infosys Compaz will work alongside StarHub to restructure their service management and governance models to improve control and delivery management while updating their security infrastructure to maintain high levels of security.

