Infosys Compaz collaborates with Singapore-based StarHub

Infosys Compaz will work with StarHub to execute large-scale IT operations management projects, while bringing strong digital capabilities, depth of solutions, robust cybersecurity, and the ability to drive business innovation powered by Infosys Cobalt.
As part of this collaboration, Infosys Compaz will help StarHub enhance their sourcing strategy for IT services, to support their changing business needs while establishing a variable cost structure. Additionally, Infosys Compaz will work alongside StarHub to restructure their service management and governance models to improve control and delivery management while updating their security infrastructure to maintain high levels of security.
