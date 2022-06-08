Ramkrishna Forgings bags multi-year export order worth Rs 115 crore

Ramkrishna Forgings said that the company has received an export order worth Rs 115 crore over a period of 4 years from a European Tier-1 supplier for a new differential housing case business.

Commenting on the order win, Lalit Khetan, executive director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings, said: It gives us great pleasure to announce the award of new differential housing case business by one of the major global Tier-1 suppliers from Europe.

The order win will assist us in taking forward our geographical diversification strategy and strengthen our European order book, by introducing new, high-quality products and moving up the value chain, we continue to diversify our product portfolio.

Ramkrishna Forgings is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of forged components of automobiles, railway wagons & coach and engineering parts.

The company reported a 142.9% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 86.65 crore on a 31.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 683.24 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.25% to currently trade at Rs 162.55 on the BSE.

