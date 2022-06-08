Volumes jump at Hawkins Cookers Ltd counter

Hawkins Cookers Ltd witnessed volume of 5487 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 903 shares
Engineers India Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 June 2022.
Hawkins Cookers Ltd witnessed volume of 5487 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 903 shares. The stock increased 0.57% to Rs.5,225.00. Volumes stood at 138 shares in the last session.
Engineers India Ltd registered volume of 3.53 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.41% to Rs.63.95. Volumes stood at 35646 shares in the last session.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 34097 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11639 shares. The stock rose 5.91% to Rs.349.45. Volumes stood at 6017 shares in the last session.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd registered volume of 26.91 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.18% to Rs.121.55. Volumes stood at 42.16 lakh shares in the last session.
Godrej Properties Ltd notched up volume of 38395 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16007 shares. The stock rose 2.12% to Rs.1,353.00. Volumes stood at 15214 shares in the last session.
