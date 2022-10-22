Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 52.59% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 42.43% to Rs 824.44 croreNet profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 52.59% to Rs 67.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.43% to Rs 824.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 578.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales824.44578.82 42 OPM %21.2722.64 -PBDT147.19110.24 34 PBT97.5070.63 38 NP67.2344.06 53
