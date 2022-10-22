Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 52.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.43% to Rs 824.44 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 52.59% to Rs 67.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.43% to Rs 824.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 578.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.824.44578.8221.2722.64147.19110.2497.5070.6367.2344.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)