JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 45.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Space Incubatrics Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 52.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 42.43% to Rs 824.44 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 52.59% to Rs 67.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.43% to Rs 824.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 578.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales824.44578.82 42 OPM %21.2722.64 -PBDT147.19110.24 34 PBT97.5070.63 38 NP67.2344.06 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU