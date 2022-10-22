Finolex Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 13.07% to Rs 941.13 croreNet loss of Finolex Industries reported to Rs 95.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 233.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.07% to Rs 941.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1082.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales941.131082.57 -13 OPM %-15.2327.54 -PBDT-108.81328.64 PL PBT-130.37308.03 PL NP-95.38233.25 PL
