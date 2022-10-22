Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit declines 38.37% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.66% to Rs 40.88 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software declined 38.37% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 40.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales40.8834.45 19 OPM %19.7220.12 -PBDT10.0912.16 -17 PBT8.1210.22 -21 NP5.228.47 -38

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:00 IST

