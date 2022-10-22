Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit declines 38.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.66% to Rs 40.88 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software declined 38.37% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 40.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.40.8834.4519.7220.1210.0912.168.1210.225.228.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)