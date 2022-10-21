Kewal Kiran Clothing standalone net profit rises 44.82% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.28% to Rs 226.34 croreNet profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 44.82% to Rs 39.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.28% to Rs 226.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 175.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales226.34175.08 29 OPM %22.1018.44 -PBDT54.4336.94 47 PBT52.2635.25 48 NP39.1327.02 45
