Kewal Kiran Clothing standalone net profit rises 44.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 44.82% to Rs 39.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.28% to Rs 226.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 175.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.226.34175.0822.1018.4454.4336.9452.2635.2539.1327.02

