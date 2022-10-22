Tata Steel Long Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 333.36 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 1913.94 crore

Net loss of Tata Steel Long Products reported to Rs 333.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 134.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 1913.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1637.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1913.941637.37-3.9114.76-254.78281.73-341.08199.42-333.36134.77

