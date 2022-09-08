Ramkrishna Forgings gains as board to mull fund raising on 12 September

Ramkrishna Forgings advanced 3.05% to Rs 204.55 after the company said that its board will meet on Monday, 12 September 2022, to consider and evaluate the proposals for fund raising.

The funds would be raised through issuance of equity shares/ preference shares/warrants/ any other securities, including through preferential issue on a private placement basis or any other methods or combination thereof.

Ramkrishna Forgings is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of forged components of automobiles, railway wagons & coach and engineering parts.

The company reported a 92% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 47.26 crore on a 56% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 650.75 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

