Ramkrishna Forgings gains as board to mull fund raising on 12 September

-
ALSO READ
Ramkrishna Forgings jumps after bagging export order
Ramkrishna Forgings spurts after bagging multi-year export order
Ramkrishna Forgings soars on bagging order from India's largest MHCV maker
Ramkrishna Forgings standalone net profit rises 142.85% in the March 2022 quarter
Ramkrishna Forgings Q4 PAT grows 143% to Rs 87 Cr
-
Ramkrishna Forgings advanced 3.05% to Rs 204.55 after the company said that its board will meet on Monday, 12 September 2022, to consider and evaluate the proposals for fund raising.
The funds would be raised through issuance of equity shares/ preference shares/warrants/ any other securities, including through preferential issue on a private placement basis or any other methods or combination thereof.
Ramkrishna Forgings is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of forged components of automobiles, railway wagons & coach and engineering parts.
The company reported a 92% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 47.26 crore on a 56% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 650.75 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU