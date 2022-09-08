Sona Comstar achieves 100,000 EV traction motors production milestone

The company started production of these indigenous traction motors at its Chennai plant in November 2020.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings ("Sona Comstar"), one of India's leading automotive technology companies, has achieved the 100,000 EV traction motor production milestone.

The company's R&D team designed and developed the EV traction motors in-house and launched them for production in 2020. While it took 17 months to reach cumulative production of 50,000, the company doubled it in four months.

Sona Comstar offers a wide range of traction motors and controllers for electric two and three-wheeler segments. Its traction motors and motor controllers, which include Motor T family, provide the highest efficiency, power, and torque density in the 48V category in the world.

Commenting on the achievement Sat Mohan Gupta, CEO- Motor business, said, "I congratulate my team on this amazing milestone and thank our customers for their continued trust in our products. We are excited to play the leading role in India's transition to greener mobility. These EV traction motors and motor controllers have been developed in-house by our R&D teams. Our manufacturing team has set up excellent in-house designed assembly lines at our plant in Chennai, which is driving seamless scale-up of production to meet the growing demand from our customers."

Sona Comstar is one of the world's leading automotive technology companies. It has emerged as a global supplier with nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, USA, Mexico, and China. The company is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission critical automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs. Sona Comstar is a leading supplier to the fast-growing global Electric Vehicle (EV) market.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sona Comstar declined 7.77% to Rs 75.84 crore on 17.67% rise in net sales to Rs 589.22 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Shares of Sona Comstar rose 1.37% to Rs 526.90 on Wednesday (7 September).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)