GMM Pfaudler Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sunteck Realty Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Esab India Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 September 2022.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd crashed 5.77% to Rs 1943.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36680 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31093 shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd lost 4.25% to Rs 452. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22728 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd tumbled 3.72% to Rs 139.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73772 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84143 shares in the past one month.

Esab India Ltd slipped 2.97% to Rs 3467.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 541 shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors Ltd corrected 2.77% to Rs 445.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

