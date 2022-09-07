Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 321.44 points or 1.06% at 29986.97 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (down 2.35%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.29%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.76%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.47%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bosch Ltd (down 1.06%), Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 0.86%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.83%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.59%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.58%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (up 1.09%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.03%), and Uno Minda Ltd (up 0.78%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 89.51 or 0.15% at 59107.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.95 points or 0.13% at 17632.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 187.57 points or 0.64% at 29274.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.67 points or 0.4% at 9056.95.

On BSE,2076 shares were trading in green, 1300 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

