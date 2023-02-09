JUST IN
Quintegra Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 133.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 258.19 crore

Net profit of Sicagen India rose 133.11% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 258.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 229.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales258.19229.73 12 OPM %2.662.11 -PBDT6.465.25 23 PBT4.332.60 67 NP3.451.48 133

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:27 IST

