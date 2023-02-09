Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 133.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 258.19 crore

Net profit of Sicagen India rose 133.11% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 258.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 229.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.258.19229.732.662.116.465.254.332.603.451.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)