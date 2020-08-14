Rane Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 68.56% to Rs 173.54 croreNet loss of Rane Holdings reported to Rs 57.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.56% to Rs 173.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 551.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales173.54551.89 -69 OPM %-46.827.02 -PBDT-83.8546.91 PL PBT-114.1715.80 PL NP-57.159.70 PL
