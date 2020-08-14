Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Volumes spurt at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter
WABCO India rallies after Wabco, ZF obtain Chinese regulatory clearance for merger
Wabco India says WABCO-ZF merger expected to close in Q2
L&T Construction bags multiple orders for its power transmission and distribution business
-
Sales decline 69.74% to Rs 9.90 croreNet loss of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.74% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.9032.72 -70 OPM %-19.491.65 -PBDT-0.751.43 PL PBT-1.300.88 PL NP-1.240.72 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU