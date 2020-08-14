JUST IN
Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 90.20% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 98.78% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Sinclairs Hotels declined 90.20% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.78% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.1915.57 -99 OPM %-536.8449.78 -PBDT1.788.82 -80 PBT0.386.94 -95 NP0.495.00 -90

