Rane (Madras) allots 8.49 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Rane (Madras) has issued and allotted 8,49,978 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each on conversion of warrants by Rane Holdings on 29 March 2021.

The allotment has been made for cash, upon the receipt of warrant exercise price of Rs.176.475 per warrant (being balance 75% of issue price of Rs.235.30/- per warrant), aggregating Rs.15 crore.

