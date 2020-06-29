Ranjeet Mechatronics standalone net profit declines 58.75% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.30% to Rs 24.20 crore

Net profit of Ranjeet Mechatronics declined 58.75% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.86% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 34.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

