Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.79% to Rs 2.21 crore

Kunststoffe Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.79% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.80% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.20% to Rs 9.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.212.799.4411.988.14-31.187.205.090.24-0.840.910.740.20-0.270.660.570-0.330.460.51

