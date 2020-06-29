Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 20.79% to Rs 2.21 croreKunststoffe Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.79% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.80% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.20% to Rs 9.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.212.79 -21 9.4411.98 -21 OPM %8.14-31.18 -7.205.09 - PBDT0.24-0.84 LP 0.910.74 23 PBT0.20-0.27 LP 0.660.57 16 NP0-0.33 100 0.460.51 -10
