Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.05% to Rs 0.67 croreNet Loss of Shah Construction Company reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.05% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.26% to Rs 4.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.671.56 -57 4.375.48 -20 OPM %-71.6417.95 --240.0524.82 - PBDT-0.99-0.21 -371 -10.49-0.85 -1134 PBT-1.06-0.31 -242 -10.77-1.09 -888 NP-1.06-0.31 -242 -10.79-1.09 -890
