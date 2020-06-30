Cravatex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.61% to Rs 174.98 croreNet Loss of Cravatex reported to Rs 13.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.61% to Rs 174.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 778.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 717.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales174.98189.40 -8 778.67717.66 9 OPM %-7.23-1.27 -1.433.28 - PBDT-14.82-2.85 -420 5.4722.62 -76 PBT-18.82-4.45 -323 -7.9416.88 PL NP-13.40-4.79 -180 -8.5510.66 PL
