Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.41% to Rs 39.02 croreNet loss of Rasandik Engineering Industries India reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.41% to Rs 39.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.17% to Rs 207.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 266.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales39.0280.30 -51 207.61266.76 -22 OPM %-5.924.88 -1.929.46 - PBDT-4.495.71 PL -5.6020.57 PL PBT-7.761.99 PL -18.716.51 PL NP-0.490.43 PL -3.322.90 PL
