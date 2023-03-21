RateGain recognized as 'SaaS Startup of the Year' by SaaSBOOMi

RateGain Travel Technologies today announced that it has been awarded as the 'SaaS Startup of the Year' at the recently concluded SaaSBOOMi Awards.

SaaSBOOMi is a close-knit community of B2B SaaS founders from India, founded in 2018 by some of the leading SaaS founders from the country.

The community helps other founders and their companies build the future of SaaS with a robust support system, including valuable connections, personalized mentorship, and actionable playbooks from peers.

