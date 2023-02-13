Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit declines 80.52% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Ratnabhumi Developers declined 80.52% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.05 0 OPM %4120.001260.00 -PBDT0.15-0.01 LP PBT0.09-0.02 LP NP0.150.77 -81
