Fedders Electric & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 99.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.75% to Rs 24.76 croreNet profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering declined 99.75% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 705.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 67.75% to Rs 24.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales24.7614.76 68 OPM %-7.75-149.19 -PBDT2.21-15.30 LP PBT1.75-15.77 LP NP1.75705.08 -100
