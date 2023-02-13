Fedders Electric & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 99.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.75% to Rs 24.76 crore

Net profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering declined 99.75% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 705.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 67.75% to Rs 24.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.24.7614.76-7.75-149.192.21-15.301.75-15.771.75705.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)