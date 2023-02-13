KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 137.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 168.40% to Rs 188.20 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 137.74% to Rs 17.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 168.40% to Rs 188.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.188.2070.1214.4720.2927.5814.8923.7910.9317.647.42

