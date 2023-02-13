KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 137.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 168.40% to Rs 188.20 croreNet profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 137.74% to Rs 17.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 168.40% to Rs 188.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales188.2070.12 168 OPM %14.4720.29 -PBDT27.5814.89 85 PBT23.7910.93 118 NP17.647.42 138
