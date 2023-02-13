JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Banka Bioloo consolidated net profit rises 105.66% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 137.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 168.40% to Rs 188.20 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 137.74% to Rs 17.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 168.40% to Rs 188.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 70.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales188.2070.12 168 OPM %14.4720.29 -PBDT27.5814.89 85 PBT23.7910.93 118 NP17.647.42 138

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU