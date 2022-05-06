Ratnamani Metals & Tubes bags domestic orders worth Rs 206 cr

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes on Friday announced that it has received new domestic orders aggregating to Rs 206 crore, expected to be executed within the FY 2022-23.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is engaged in providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 48% jump in net profit to Rs 89.09 crore on a 109% rise in net sales to Rs 927 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes were down 1.12% at Rs 2,176 on BSE.

