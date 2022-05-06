Cupid Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd, DCM Nouvelle Ltd and Startech Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2022.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd, DCM Nouvelle Ltd and Startech Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 May 2022.

Cupid Ltd crashed 17.45% to Rs 282.9 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44769 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup lost 13.04% to Rs 25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32264 shares in the past one month.

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 181.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7455 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2485 shares in the past one month.

DCM Nouvelle Ltd plummeted 10.00% to Rs 230. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10491 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13027 shares in the past one month.

Startech Finance Ltd fell 9.98% to Rs 176.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14759 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)