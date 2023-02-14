JUST IN
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 49.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 1098.71 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 49.65% to Rs 133.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 1098.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 927.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1098.71927.01 19 OPM %18.1214.09 -PBDT198.73136.73 45 PBT178.35117.72 52 NP133.3289.09 50

