Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit rises 49.65% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd up for five straight sessions
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd soars 2.35%, up for third straight session
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd up for third straight session
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd up for third consecutive session
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd slips for fifth straight session
-
Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 1098.71 croreNet profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rose 49.65% to Rs 133.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 1098.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 927.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1098.71927.01 19 OPM %18.1214.09 -PBDT198.73136.73 45 PBT178.35117.72 52 NP133.3289.09 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU