Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 16.46% in the March 2021 quarter
Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 47.73% in the June 2021 quarter
Asian Hotels (West) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 41.25% in the September 2021 quarter
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd and Ansal Housing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 December 2021.
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd and Ansal Housing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 December 2021.
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 36.3 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 47977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57705 shares in the past one month.
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 210.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8523 shares in the past one month.
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 38.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1525 shares in the past one month.
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd gained 19.95% to Rs 66.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9573 shares in the past one month.
Ansal Housing Ltd jumped 19.92% to Rs 8.67. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32448 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU