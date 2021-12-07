Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd and Ansal Housing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 December 2021.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 36.3 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 47977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57705 shares in the past one month.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 210.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8523 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 38.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1525 shares in the past one month.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd gained 19.95% to Rs 66.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9573 shares in the past one month.

Ansal Housing Ltd jumped 19.92% to Rs 8.67. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32448 shares in the past one month.

